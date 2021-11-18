Advertise with Us
Clearing skies though the day with colder conditions tonight

By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now the rain has moved out, the rest of our Thursday will be cool and breezy. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Clouds will move in Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be unseasonably cold Monday and Tuesday with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s. It should remain dry through Wednesday, but a few showers could pop up by Thanksgiving Day.

