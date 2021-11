MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake rattled the Mid-South Wednesday night.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was confirmed south of Williamsville, Missouri.

UPDATE (60363582): Magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Wed Nov 17, 2021 at about 20:53:03 CST, 8.38 km south of Williamsville, MO. https://t.co/Oo8lqBTPeE — CERI (@UofMCERI) November 18, 2021

