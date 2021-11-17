Advertise with Us
West Memphis School District announces mask policy change

West Memphis School District
West Memphis School District(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School District announced Tuesday of changes made to their school mask policy.

The district says the school board has voted to move to an optional mask wearing policy but says it is still highly recommended to wear one.

The board says COVID-19 cases have decreased over the last month which resulted in this decision.

The school district says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and adhere to state guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Division of Secondary and Elementary Education.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

