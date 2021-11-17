Advertise with Us
Warm, breezy, and dry for now, but rain and colder temperatures are on the way

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is in place across the Mid-South driving warm air into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring rain Wednesday night followed by significantly colder temperatures to end the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, Southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will begin with clouds and showers during the morning followed by a clearing sky during the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

