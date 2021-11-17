Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UTHSC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, some students by Jan.

(Source: UTHSC)
(Source: UTHSC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center announced Wednesday all employees and some students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

This adds UTHSC to the list of Tennessee universities exempted from the state law that limits COVID-19 mandates at most businesses and government entities.

According to the Associated Press, other exemptions have been granted to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee system, University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University and UT-Batelle, which operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The university says this includes all part-time work-study students, graduate students receiving a stipend, post-doctoral research trainees, clinical residents and clinical fellows.

Also, students enrolled in the UTHSC College of Dentistry, and Audiology and Speech Pathology are required to be vaccinated as well due to their role in the health care clinic.

UTHSC says their mandate calls for two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to Jan. 18.

All campuses are to continue following CDC guidelines and wear a mask while indoors.

For more information on UTHSC masking and vaccination policies, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Man dies after shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Universities to buses: Tennessee COVID-19 law exemptions sought
University of Memphis employees on timeline to get mandated COVID-19 vaccine
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated