UTHSC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, some students by Jan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center announced Wednesday all employees and some students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

This adds UTHSC to the list of Tennessee universities exempted from the state law that limits COVID-19 mandates at most businesses and government entities.

According to the Associated Press, other exemptions have been granted to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee system, University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University and UT-Batelle, which operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The university says this includes all part-time work-study students, graduate students receiving a stipend, post-doctoral research trainees, clinical residents and clinical fellows.

Also, students enrolled in the UTHSC College of Dentistry, and Audiology and Speech Pathology are required to be vaccinated as well due to their role in the health care clinic.

UTHSC says their mandate calls for two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to Jan. 18.

All campuses are to continue following CDC guidelines and wear a mask while indoors.

