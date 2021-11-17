Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

University of Memphis mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees

By Kelli Cook
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the University of Memphis (UofM), website there are about 2,400 staff and full-time faculty members, and they are now on a timeline to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday afternoon, an email was sent to UofM employees, advising them that they must be vaccinated by January 4.

The email comes after a lot of confusion for Tennessee institutions, like UofM, that were initially following President Joe Biden’s executive order in September that mandates vaccines for federal workers.

UofM receives federal funding. However, late last month, Tennessee legislatures passed a bill banning vaccine mandates.

UofM was granted an exemption by the state comptroller’s office, putting faculty and staff back on track to get the shot.

“I personally think it’s a good idea,” said UofM student Tiarra Bowers. “Just to, you know, to have safety for everyone, just to be cautious, just in case anything happens,” said Bowers.

UofM isn’t the only higher education institution that was granted an exemption by the state. East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee, and Vanderbilt University were also granted an exemption.

UofM COVID-19 protocols also require facial coverings for students, staff, and visitors while on campus.

“I think we’re all doing a really good job. Everyone is keeping their mask on and if we’re not, we’re social distancing or six feet apart,” said Bowers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Mental health officials said getting out of the pandemic won’t just help the community’s...
White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Infectious disease specialist provides tips for a safe Thanksgiving
Infectious disease specialist provides tips for a safe Thanksgiving