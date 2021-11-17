University of Memphis mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the University of Memphis (UofM), website there are about 2,400 staff and full-time faculty members, and they are now on a timeline to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday afternoon, an email was sent to UofM employees, advising them that they must be vaccinated by January 4.

The email comes after a lot of confusion for Tennessee institutions, like UofM, that were initially following President Joe Biden’s executive order in September that mandates vaccines for federal workers.

UofM receives federal funding. However, late last month, Tennessee legislatures passed a bill banning vaccine mandates.

UofM was granted an exemption by the state comptroller’s office, putting faculty and staff back on track to get the shot.

“I personally think it’s a good idea,” said UofM student Tiarra Bowers. “Just to, you know, to have safety for everyone, just to be cautious, just in case anything happens,” said Bowers.

UofM isn’t the only higher education institution that was granted an exemption by the state. East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee, and Vanderbilt University were also granted an exemption.

UofM COVID-19 protocols also require facial coverings for students, staff, and visitors while on campus.

“I think we’re all doing a really good job. Everyone is keeping their mask on and if we’re not, we’re social distancing or six feet apart,” said Bowers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

