Universities to buses: Tennessee COVID-19 law exemptions sought

NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP) — Universities and a national laboratory are among those landing exemptions to a Tennessee law that limits or prohibits most government entities and businesses from instituting COVID-19 prevention mandates.

Early exemptions have been granted to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee system, University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University and UT-Batelle, which operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Transit agencies are still awaiting word on their application.

The law largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and only lets schools and other public entities require masks in dire public health situations.

The law conflicts with federal COVID-19 policies.

