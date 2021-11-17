Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Universities to buses: Tennessee COVID-19 law exemptions sought

(WVLT)
By By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP) — Universities and a national laboratory are among those landing exemptions to a Tennessee law that limits or prohibits most government entities and businesses from instituting COVID-19 prevention mandates.

Early exemptions have been granted to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee system, University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University and UT-Batelle, which operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Transit agencies are still awaiting word on their application.

The law largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and only lets schools and other public entities require masks in dire public health situations.

The law conflicts with federal COVID-19 policies.

RELATED | TN Comptroller’s office launches COVID-19 exemption site

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Man dies after shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Jacob and Jesus Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby

Latest News

University of Memphis employees on timeline to get mandated COVID-19 vaccine
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases
18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases