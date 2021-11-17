Shelby Co. Fire Department battle Lakeland house fire

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland home is a total loss after firefighters battle to extinguish a fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby Co. Fire Department says they responded to Ultragreen Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a reported fire. Firefighters say heavy fire and smoke were coming from the roof of the home.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene to help. The department says the fire was put out just after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Ultragreen Drive House fire (Shelby County Fire Department)

