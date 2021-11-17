Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby Co. Fire Department battle Lakeland house fire

Lakeland house fire
Lakeland house fire(Shelby County Fire Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland home is a total loss after firefighters battle to extinguish a fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby Co. Fire Department says they responded to Ultragreen Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a reported fire. Firefighters say heavy fire and smoke were coming from the roof of the home.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene to help. The department says the fire was put out just after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Ultragreen Drive House fire
Ultragreen Drive House fire(Shelby County Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Man dies after shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

West Memphis School District
West Memphis School District announces mask policy change
(Source: UTHSC)
UTHSC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, some students by Jan.
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 17
COVID-19: 102 new cases, 7 deaths in Shelby County
Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College student murder case to go to grand jury