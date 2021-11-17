Rain moves in tonight, cooler air moves in tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning and you’ll even see some sunshine early. However, clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible late afternoon and early evening, but most of the rain won’t arrive until late tonight. As a cold front moves into the area, showers will be on and off after midnight and into early Thursday. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 76 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70%. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, but rain will be east of the area by 11 am. Clouds will slowly move out, so there will be some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday will drop down to the mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: There will be more sunshine on Saturday with highs around 60 degrees. However, clouds and showers will be possible on Sunday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the cold front, high temperatures will be back down to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday next week. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.

