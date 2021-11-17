Advertise with Us
Police investigating deadly shooting on Airways Blvd.

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of a deadly shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the victim will be identified once the family is notified.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

