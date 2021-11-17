Police investigating deadly shooting on Airways Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of a deadly shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the victim will be identified once the family is notified.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Big police presence on Airways right now. Crowd says that Memphis rapper @YoungDolph was shot. More coming up on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/YbIKXYp2iX — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) November 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.