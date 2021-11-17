Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are dead after multiple shootings in Memphis. Police reported three homicide investigations in less than three hours.
The first shooting happened around 9:40 Tuesday night in South Memphis.
Memphis police say a man was shot on Ridgeway Street. Officers who responded to the shooting say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
A woman was detained on the scene.
A second victim was shot and killed on Howell Avenue at an apartment complex around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police say an argument led to the shooting.
Shortly after midnight, Memphis police were called to Motel 6 on East Brooks Road where they found a man dead in a room. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.
If you have details regarding any of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-582-CASH.
