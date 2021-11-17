Advertise with Us
Memphis leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Suspect information has not been given.

Several Memphis community leaders offered condolences along with people in the entertainment industry.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sends his thoughts and prayer to Young Dolph’s family and tweeted that his death is another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings.

Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, referred to the rapper as a proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of the school district.

Shelby County Commissioner reflected on the first time she met Young Dolph, saying, “He is Memphis.”

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
