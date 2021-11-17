Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council votes down proposed Broad Avenue Plaza

Memphis City Council votes down proposed Broad Avenue Plaza
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proposed gas station and shopping plaza on Tillman off of Sam Cooper Boulevard is headed back to the drawing board

Developers of “Broad Avenue Plaza” pitched their plans to the Memphis City Council for the vacant area between Sam Cooper and Broad.

Opponents of the plan shared their concerns. Some even cited a glut of gas stations in the area. After about an hour of discussion, the council ended in a tie vote of six for the development and six against it, which means the plan failed.

