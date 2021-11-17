Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Maximize your Giving Tuesday donation to your favorite non-profit

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday is November 30. It is a time to donate to your favorite nonprofits, but also a chance to get some tax savings.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talked with Guiding Point Financial Advisor Brian Douglas who shared 4 steps how to maximize your charitable giving.

“The very first thing I would say it see if your employer or any groups you belong to have matching funds available,” Douglas said. “A lot of employers will match your gift to your charity of choice.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Man dies after shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Maximize your Giving Tuesday donation to your favorite non-profit
Victims of gun violence discuss mental health impact during public forum in Frayser
Victims of gun violence discuss mental health impact during public forum in Frayser
Families receive Thanksgiving dinner baskets in West Memphis
200 families receive Thanksgiving dinner baskets in West Memphis
Make one shelter dog extra thankful by inviting them home with you for the holiday.
Host a shelter pet this Thanksgiving