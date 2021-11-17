Advertise with Us
Man dead, woman detained following shooting in South Memphis

Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Tuesday night in South Memphis.

Memphis police reported a deadly shooting on Ridgeway Street around 9:40 p.m. Officers who responded to the shooting say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

A woman was detained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have details regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-582-CASH.

