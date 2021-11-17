Man dead, woman detained following shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Tuesday night in South Memphis.

Memphis police reported a deadly shooting on Ridgeway Street around 9:40 p.m. Officers who responded to the shooting say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

A woman was detained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have details regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-582-CASH.

