Man dead, woman detained following shooting in South Memphis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Tuesday night in South Memphis.
Memphis police reported a deadly shooting on Ridgeway Street around 9:40 p.m. Officers who responded to the shooting say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
A woman was detained on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have details regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-582-CASH.
