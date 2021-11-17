Man charged in murder of Rhodes College student in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student during a home invasion last month will appear in court later Wednesday morning. Rainess Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

He’s accused of killing Rhodes College student Drew Rainer during a home invasion on Oct. 3.

An affidavit details the moments before Rainer was shot at a home not far from the school.

The document says there were five people inside the home on McLean Boulevard when three to four men kicked in the door wearing tightly drawn hoodies. Police say witnesses inside the home saw 36-year-old Holmes order Rainer to type the password to his iPad.

When Rainer refused, the affidavit says Holmes shot him.

Witnesses told officers the two struggled over the weapon before Holmes fired another shot, hitting Rainer’s girlfriend in the hand.

The affidavit states Holmes and the other suspects took off with several phones, gaming systems, video games and electronics belonging to all five of the victims.

When officers arrived to investigate, Rainer was found at the bottom of a staircase with a gunshot to his chest. He died on the scene.

Investigators tracked one of the devices to the Summer Inn on Summer Avenue where they arrested Holmes.

Holmes also faces aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges.

He’s due in court around 9 a.m.

