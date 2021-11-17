Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Last call for St. Jude marathon volunteers

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is the season of lending a helping hand, and St. Jude needs you just for that.

The children’s research hospital is doing its last call for volunteers for the annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend.

Race Day is Saturday, December 4, but you must register before Thanksgiving. If you would like to be a part of the event that helps thousands of children, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

Family crisis center in Arkansas looks to help victims of domestic violence
Family crisis center in Arkansas looks to help victims of domestic violence
Landers Center’s $35M expansion to include new convention center and hotel
Landers Center’s $35M expansion to include new convention center and hotel
White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school
Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school