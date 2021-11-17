Last call for St. Jude marathon volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is the season of lending a helping hand, and St. Jude needs you just for that.

The children’s research hospital is doing its last call for volunteers for the annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend.

Race Day is Saturday, December 4, but you must register before Thanksgiving. If you would like to be a part of the event that helps thousands of children, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.