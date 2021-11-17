Landers Center’s $35M expansion to include new convention center and hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $35 million expansion to the Landers Center in Southaven is not only expected to bring more tourism dollars but also 300 new jobs.

The Landers Center has been home to several sports teams, family-friendly events, as well as community meetings. But there were limitations.

About five, six, maybe seven years ago, we noticed a continuing trend of having to turn business away because either we didn’t have enough inventory, meaning enough dates, or we weren’t large enough,” said Todd Mastry, executive director of the Landers Center.

In a few years, these grounds will look a lot different thanks to millions of dollars worth of additions that Desoto County leaders say will bring more visitors and activities to the Landers Center.

Monday night, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved a $35 million bond that will transform the current space into a ballroom, and add a new, larger convention center that will serve multiple purposes.

There are also plans to build a hotel on the property with a restaurant. Residents seem to be looking forward to the changes.

“From the folks that I’ve seen on Twitter, a number of emails that we’ve received already this morning, folks are very excited about it,” Mastry said. “I think they understand and see the economic impact that it brings and tourism that it brings to Desoto County and the city of Southaven.”

Construction is set to begin in the summer of next year. The project is expected to be complete in a couple of years.

