‘I always thought that was the secret to her success’: Friend of Wendy Moten shares memories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The show-stopping “Voice” contestant from Memphis is moving up.

Since the begin, Wendy Moten has attributed her success to her foundation here in Memphis.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with one of her close friends John Scott at the digital desk. He said he shared the stage with Wendy in the 80s.

“She never talked negative about anybody, and I always thought that was the secret to her success outside of her voice which speaks for itself,” Scott said.

America voted to save Moten and her powerhouse voice on November 16.

She’s gotten a standing ovation with every performance on The Voice this season and Monday was no exception.

Moten performed her rendition of “Blue Bayou” and it’s taking her to the Top 11.

