Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Memphis teacher honored by contestant on ‘The Voice’

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” dedicated her show-stopping Monday night performance to Dr. Lulah Hedgeman.

Moten tweeted that Hedgeman was one of her greatest mentors.

Their paths crossed when Moten attended Overton High School, where Dr. Lulah Hedgeman was the choral director.

Her daughter, Dr. Denita Hedgeman, says Moten’s performance was moving and sentimental.

“Wendy was like a play daughter to my mom, and we knew in the choirs then that she was going to make it and be a star. So, for her to remember all the great teachings that my mother had given her, I was just in awe,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

Dr. Lulah Hedgeman worked at Overton High for over 20 years. During her time, she taught many people, including K. Michelle, LaRita Shelby, and O’Landa Draper. She also helped bring in a number of trophies.

“For really like 21 years, consecutive years, her students won first place in every competition ever entered,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

In 1990, Dr. Lulah Hedgeman was honored by Walt Disney at the Salute to the American Teacher Awards.

In May of this year, Shelby County Schools issued a proclamation in her honor and named the street in front of the school Dr. Lulah Hedgeman Lane.

“The things she did for 20 something odd years, her legacy still lives on today. So, not only the street, not only the hallway and the choir room; her former students will come back and say what she meant to them,” said Reginald Williams, principal of Overton High School.

Dr. Denita Hedgeman would like Moten to know how proud her mother would be.

“Keep going. We love you. We know that just like Ariana said, this is your time, this is your moment. Walk through that door with authority,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school
Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school
Mental health officials said getting out of the pandemic won’t just help the community’s...
White House advisors visit Memphis for mental health roundtable
Shelby County Commission calls for federal reevaluation of juvenile courts
Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school