Former Memphis teacher honored by contestant on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” dedicated her show-stopping Monday night performance to Dr. Lulah Hedgeman.

TONIGHT was Epic !!!!

I got a chance to dedicate “BLUE BAYOU“, to one of my greatest mentors #DrLulahHedgeman.



PLEASE don’t forget to tune in tomorrow night to find out the results !!!!



I hope , with your vote, I’ll be able to stay another week 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽☺️☺️☺️❤️❤️❤️@NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/KFbHjrXygZ — Wendy Moten (@WendyMoten) November 16, 2021

Moten tweeted that Hedgeman was one of her greatest mentors.

Their paths crossed when Moten attended Overton High School, where Dr. Lulah Hedgeman was the choral director.

Her daughter, Dr. Denita Hedgeman, says Moten’s performance was moving and sentimental.

“Wendy was like a play daughter to my mom, and we knew in the choirs then that she was going to make it and be a star. So, for her to remember all the great teachings that my mother had given her, I was just in awe,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

Dr. Lulah Hedgeman worked at Overton High for over 20 years. During her time, she taught many people, including K. Michelle, LaRita Shelby, and O’Landa Draper. She also helped bring in a number of trophies.

“For really like 21 years, consecutive years, her students won first place in every competition ever entered,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

In 1990, Dr. Lulah Hedgeman was honored by Walt Disney at the Salute to the American Teacher Awards.

In May of this year, Shelby County Schools issued a proclamation in her honor and named the street in front of the school Dr. Lulah Hedgeman Lane.

“The things she did for 20 something odd years, her legacy still lives on today. So, not only the street, not only the hallway and the choir room; her former students will come back and say what she meant to them,” said Reginald Williams, principal of Overton High School.

Dr. Denita Hedgeman would like Moten to know how proud her mother would be.

“Keep going. We love you. We know that just like Ariana said, this is your time, this is your moment. Walk through that door with authority,” Dr. Denita Hedgeman said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.