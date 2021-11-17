Advertise with Us
Family crisis center in Arkansas looks to help victims of domestic violence

Family crisis center in Arkansas looks to help victims of domestic violence
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - After an Arkansas county saw the most domestic calls ever in a three-day period, an organization is pointing out ways to help stop domestic violence during the holidays.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said it had the most domestic calls it’s ever experienced in 72 hours over the weekend.

One organization that handles these types of calls said it’s not unusual to get that many calls within that time span.

”Those can kind of exacerbate abusive relationships or situations,” said Natalie Neal with Family Crisis Center. “However, they’re not the cause behind individuals who would abuse other partners. That’s more about power and control dynamic, and that’s going on all the time.”

Neal said there are several ways victims can get help in those situation. Family Crisis Center has a 24-hour crisis hotline that answers calls 365 days a year.

For those who can’t get to the phone, the crisis center has a secure portal for victims to send messages through its website.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

