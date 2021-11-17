Advertise with Us
Experts warn of potential scams in Summer Wells fundraisers

Five months have passed since Summer Wells was reported missing.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s now been five months since Summer Wells was reported missing from Hawkins County.

According to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, the reward for finding Summer or information leading to finding Summer is now at more than $58,000.

David Radar is with EquiSearch, an organization that goes around the country to help find missing people.

“We spent five days down there and it was just nothing,” he said.

While the search continues, Radar warns of shady characters trying to capitalize on sympathy in the midst of tragedy. Whether a scam comes in the form or a ransom note or a fraudulent donation collection, Radar has advice for how to avoid losing money.

“Before you go giving money to things like this, make sure you do your homework and what it looks like. Talk to law enforcement to see what’s legit and what’s not so you don’t waste your money,” said Radar.

To donate to the Summer Wells reward fund you can go to any Civis Bank location.

If the money isn’t given to someone with successful information, it will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

