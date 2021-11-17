Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including a piece on Germantown anti-poverty group, Stop Poverty with Policy. She also teased an upcoming column on Briarcrest Christian School and its training sessions for parents regarding gender identity and sexuality.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

