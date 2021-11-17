Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including a piece on Germantown anti-poverty group, Stop Poverty with Policy. She also teased an upcoming column on Briarcrest Christian School and its training sessions for parents regarding gender identity and sexuality.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

‘I always thought that was the secret to her success’: Friend of Wendy Moten shares memories
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Maximize your Giving Tuesday donation to your favorite non-profit
