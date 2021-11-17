Advertise with Us
Crashes back up traffic on Mid-South interstates

Traffic backed up on I-55 at I-269
Traffic backed up on I-55 at I-269(MDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on Mid-South interstates is backed up after transportation departments reported crashes Wednesday morning.

One crash is causing delays on I-40 heading westbound at Canada Road. Cameras show traffic is moving slowly on I-40 at Highway 385 due to the crash.

Another crash happened in northbound lanes on-55 under I-269 in DeSoto County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the crash has been cleared and traffic is rolling again.

