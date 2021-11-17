Crashes back up traffic on Mid-South interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on Mid-South interstates is backed up after transportation departments reported crashes Wednesday morning.

One crash is causing delays on I-40 heading westbound at Canada Road. Cameras show traffic is moving slowly on I-40 at Highway 385 due to the crash.

Another crash happened in northbound lanes on-55 under I-269 in DeSoto County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the crash has been cleared and traffic is rolling again.

YIKES! This is partly due to the crash on I-40 WB at Canada Rd. #MEMtraffic #an5 pic.twitter.com/j8KpG8Flf4 — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) November 17, 2021

