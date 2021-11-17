Crashes back up traffic on Mid-South interstates
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on Mid-South interstates is backed up after transportation departments reported crashes Wednesday morning.
One crash is causing delays on I-40 heading westbound at Canada Road. Cameras show traffic is moving slowly on I-40 at Highway 385 due to the crash.
Another crash happened in northbound lanes on-55 under I-269 in DeSoto County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the crash has been cleared and traffic is rolling again.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.