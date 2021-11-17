COVID-19: 102 new cases, 7 deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 102 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths across the county as of Wednesday morning.

Thirty-four of those new cases were identified in children.

SCHD data shows there are currently 1,132 active COVID-19 cases, 382 of which are pediatric cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department reported 147,659 total coronavirus cases with a death toll of 2,296.

The county’s weekly positivity rate has remained at 2.9% for the last two weeks, the lowest its been since the week of June 27.

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - November 17 (SCHD)

Shelby County is averaging 1,802 vaccinations per day over the last seven days and has reached 73.3% of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people.

A total of 514,233 people have been vaccinated since it became widely available in Shelby County.

