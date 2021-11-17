COVID-19: 102 new cases, 7 deaths in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 102 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths across the county as of Wednesday morning.
Thirty-four of those new cases were identified in children.
SCHD data shows there are currently 1,132 active COVID-19 cases, 382 of which are pediatric cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department reported 147,659 total coronavirus cases with a death toll of 2,296.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has remained at 2.9% for the last two weeks, the lowest its been since the week of June 27.
Shelby County is averaging 1,802 vaccinations per day over the last seven days and has reached 73.3% of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people.
A total of 514,233 people have been vaccinated since it became widely available in Shelby County.
For more Shelby County COVID-19 data, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.