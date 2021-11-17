Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19: 102 new cases, 7 deaths in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 17
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 17(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 102 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths across the county as of Wednesday morning.

Thirty-four of those new cases were identified in children.

SCHD data shows there are currently 1,132 active COVID-19 cases, 382 of which are pediatric cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department reported 147,659 total coronavirus cases with a death toll of 2,296.

The county’s weekly positivity rate has remained at 2.9% for the last two weeks, the lowest its been since the week of June 27.

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - November 17
Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - November 17(SCHD)

Shelby County is averaging 1,802 vaccinations per day over the last seven days and has reached 73.3% of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people.

A total of 514,233 people have been vaccinated since it became widely available in Shelby County.

For more Shelby County COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Man dies after shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Lakeland house fire
Shelby Co. Fire Department battle Lakeland house fire
(Source: UTHSC)
UTHSC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, some students by Jan.
Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College student murder case to go to grand jury
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours