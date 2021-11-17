Cold front brings rain tonight and colder air for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun. It will be windy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be south 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A few showers are possible by sunset, mainly in eastern Arkansas.

TONIGHT: Rain or a few storms will move through with lows in the mid 40s by sunrise. Most of the rain will be gone by 8 AM. Winds will turn northwest at 10-20 mph.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will linger Thursday morning but some sun may pop out by the afternoon as highs only reach the mid 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be unseasonably cold Monday and Tuesday with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s. It should remain dry through Wednesday, but a few showers could pop up by Thanksgiving Day.

