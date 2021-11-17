City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are calling for peace after the shooting death of a rapper Wednesday afternoon.

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Authorities have not given any suspect information in his death.

In a tweet after the shooting, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked for calm in the city and to allow the Memphis Police Department to do its duty to capture those responsible.

To honor all victims of violent crime, I ask for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible.

I’d also like to ask that motorists continue to avoid the area of Airways and I-240. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 17, 2021

City Councilman J.B. Smiley is imploring the city to issue a curfew. In a statement, Smiley asks the public to exercise care and caution in the days to come, following reports of additional shootings. He said he’s hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.

Representative London Lamar tweeted in support of a citywide curfew.

Thank you Mayor! I appreciate you speaking out! 🙏🏾 Let’s also add a citywide curfew tonight! My fear is that many people are hurting and the violence will continue! https://t.co/nz4qbPhFNs — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) November 17, 2021

