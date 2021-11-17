City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are calling for peace after the shooting death of a rapper Wednesday afternoon.
Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Authorities have not given any suspect information in his death.
In a tweet after the shooting, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland asked for calm in the city and to allow the Memphis Police Department to do its duty to capture those responsible.
City Councilman J.B. Smiley is imploring the city to issue a curfew. In a statement, Smiley asks the public to exercise care and caution in the days to come, following reports of additional shootings. He said he’s hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.
Representative London Lamar tweeted in support of a citywide curfew.
