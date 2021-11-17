2 arrested in deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made two arrests in an August shooting that left a man dead outside a gas station.

A report of the incident says 52-year-old Lacey Sharkey is charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a Valero gas station on Winchester Road.

Officers responded to a man down call where a witness told them they saw a man in an older model vehicle drive up next to the victim’s car and fire several shots into the driver’s side.

The victim died at the scene.

Police later developed Lacey and 47-year-old Tamarki Sharkey as suspects in the case.

The affidavit says surveillance footage showed Tamarki driving the vehicle and Lacey in the passenger seat on the day the victim was murdered. After Tamarki drove up to the victim’s car, Lacey got out of the passenger seat and fired the gun, according to reports.

Tamarki is charged with the facilitation of first-degree murder.

