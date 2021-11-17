Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases

18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases
18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases(Source: SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are a total of 1,125 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 16.

There are 71 newly confirmed cases, 18 of which are pediatric cases.

The vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11 years old continues across the Mid-South. Health leaders are giving an update on when a similar authorization approval could come for children younger than five.

18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases
18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases(Source: SCHD)

The average reported cases per day is 120 for the seven-day rolling average November 9 through November 15. The total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County is 147,557.

Case Count
Case Count(Source: SCHD)

There have been 2,289 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County is averaging 1,873 vaccinations per day over the last seven days and has reached 73.3 percent of its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

A total of 513,054 people have been vaccinated.

For more Shelby County COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
Shelby County school districts remain divided over masking rules
University of Memphis mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees