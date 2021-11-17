18 of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are pediatric cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are a total of 1,125 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 16.

There are 71 newly confirmed cases, 18 of which are pediatric cases.

The vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11 years old continues across the Mid-South. Health leaders are giving an update on when a similar authorization approval could come for children younger than five.

The average reported cases per day is 120 for the seven-day rolling average November 9 through November 15. The total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County is 147,557.

There have been 2,289 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County is averaging 1,873 vaccinations per day over the last seven days and has reached 73.3 percent of its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

A total of 513,054 people have been vaccinated.

