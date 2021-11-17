Advertise with Us
1 suspect arrested in Olive Branch Walmart armed carjacking, 2 others on the run

Suspect charged in Mississippi Walmart carjacking
Suspect charged in Mississippi Walmart carjacking
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three suspects involved in a carjacking at an Olive Branch grocery store is in custody and facing multiple charges.

Olive Branch Police Department says 18-year-old Andre Jean Garner was found driving another stolen vehicle from Memphis on Tuesday on Dove Street when he was arrested.

According to a news release on the arrest, Garner and two other suspects approached the victims in the parking lot of the Walmart on Craft-Goodman Frontage Road on Nov. 7 and demanded the keys to their vehicles.

Police say during the altercation, one of the suspects fired a gun injuring one of the victims. The stolen vehicles were recovered later that day that led them to Garner.

Garner is charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.

His bond is set at $550,000.

Police have not reported any additional arrests on this case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

