Your First Alert to a big warm up ahead of a mid-week cold front

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds are driving warm air into the Mid-South pushing temperatures to above average limits. A cold front late Wednesday will bring much cooler temperature to end the week along with some rain.

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and breezy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and windy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Rain and a few thunderstorms move in late Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning. Skies will clear during the day Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling onto the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

