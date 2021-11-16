Woman detained after shooting at Memphis gas station leaves man critically injured
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Memphis Monday night.
Memphis police say the man was shot at a Shell gas station on Rangeline. The victim went to Memphis Fire Station #27 on Whitney Avenue after the shooting. He was then transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
Police say a female has been detained.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 901-528-CASH.
