Windy and mild ahead of our next rain-maker

Partly cloudy the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect a gusty south breeze at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early with clearing late and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will be windy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible by sunset, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Rain or a few storms will arrive Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: That line will move out early Thursday morning as a cold front past the area. Some sun may pop out Thursday afternoon as highs only reach the mid 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. A shower or two is possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

