What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about The Bluff City Christmas Experience set to take place December 3 – 5. Telisa said on December 3 they plan to offer a special Christmas Field Trip for schools and daycares. The $5 fee will include Christmas exhibits, a carousel ride, a holiday keepsake, and more. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

