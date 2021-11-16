Warmer today, but cold and rain arrive Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be some clouds mixed in today, but there will still be enough sunshine to bring temperatures into the mid 70s. It will also be breezy today with southwest winds up to 15 mph. It will be a mild night with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry until after 10 pm. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s tomorrow. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning as a cold front moves into the area. Rain will be east of the area by noon. High temperatures Thursday will drop down to the mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: There will be more sunshine on Saturday with highs around 60 degrees. There will be more clouds and a chance for s stray shower on Sunday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Sunday, but will drop to the mid 50s Monday.

