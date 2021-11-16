University of Memphis to mandate COVID-19 vaccine to all employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University Of Memphis has issued a mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations to all employees.

The university says as a federal contractor, they are required to provide proof of vaccinations for all employees at the UofM.

The university announced Tuesday that this mandate includes all full-time and part-time faculty and staff, including adjunct faculty, temporary employees, graduate assistants, student workers and offsite employees.

The university says exceptions will be made for those who have an approved medical condition or a sincerely held religious beliefs.

All UofM employees must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

