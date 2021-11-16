Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

University of Memphis to mandate COVID-19 vaccine to all employees

Tuition fees could soon be slashed for some out-of-state students looking to enroll at...
Tuition fees could soon be slashed for some out-of-state students looking to enroll at University of Memphis.
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University Of Memphis has issued a mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations to all employees.

The university says as a federal contractor, they are required to provide proof of vaccinations for all employees at the UofM.

The university announced Tuesday that this mandate includes all full-time and part-time faculty and staff, including adjunct faculty, temporary employees, graduate assistants, student workers and offsite employees.

The university says exceptions will be made for those who have an approved medical condition or a sincerely held religious beliefs.

All UofM employees must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday

Latest News

Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Holiday Wonders at the Garden
Memphis Botanic Garden to host two holiday concerts
Noah Clare
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Jacob and Jesus Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby