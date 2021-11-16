Trial waived after 13-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trial for a 13-year-old Cummings K-8 student who shot and injured a fellow student in late September will not move forward.

The student pled guilty before a judge in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.

It was the request of the student, through his attorney, to have the trial waived and an admission of delinquency submitted, which the judge accepted.

The whole thing took less than 20 minutes.

“It was a pretty simple decision for my client and his family,” said defense attorney Blake Ballin. “The evidence was overwhelming.”

Ballin said this case wasn’t really about guilt or innocence, but about getting his client the help he needs.

“We were able to work with the DA’s office and with the victim’s family to come up with a solution that involved getting my client in with Youth Villages to get the treatment he needs,” Ballin said.

The student, who the court has instructed us to leave his name unpublished, will have to complete all recommendations by Youth Villages, which includes intensive home services and after care.

The student will also be limited to only home and school, unless given permission to do otherwise by the Youth Services Bureau (YSB).

He will start in an alternative school with the hope of reintegrating back into public school.

Ballin said the move for rehabilitation is a trend being seen in all forms of court.

“Rehabilitation rather than just warehousing people, incarcerating people,” said Ballin. “You know, we have people from one side of the aisle who may come to that from a financial standpoint. Others come to it from an ‘it’s the right thing to do. It’s a way to solve the crime problem,’ angle, in the juvenile system especially.”

What’s more is the student’s mother will have to play an active role in the program her son is in. Communication between the victim and the student has been forbidden by the court.

We reached out to Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, for reaction on the results of the trial. He did not get back to us.

