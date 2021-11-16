TN Comptroller’s office launches COVID-19 exemption site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee’ Comptroller’s Office has created a new website that will allow Tennessee businesses, governmental entities, or schools to seek an exemption from Governor Lee’s newly signed Omnibus Bill.

This new law prohibits most Tennessee businesses from imposing a vaccine mandate unless they receive an exemption from the Comptroller’s Office.

Exemptions will be granted if applicants can show that compliance with Chapter 2 or 6 of the new law would result in a loss of federal funding and an exemption is necessary to conform to a federally awarded or amended contract, subcontract, or postsecondary grant, says office.

The Comptroller’s office says exemptions granted are not permanent and may be renewed for no more than one calendar year.

The University of Memphis announced Tuesday their campus will be requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees.

To submit a notice for exemption, click here.

Click here to see the Comptroller’s Office list of submitted exempt entities.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.