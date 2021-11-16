Tiger football listed as big underdogs at nationally ranked Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers will have their hands full getting to the Magical 6 win mark for bowl eligibility when they play at Houston Friday night.

The Cougars are ranked 17th in the nation and are instilled as a 9.5 point favorite.

And the time is set for the Tigers’ last regular season football game against Tulane after Thanksgiving.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

The University of Memphis is hoping it won’t come down to that game to get bowl eligible, but the Green Wave has struggled this year getting victories, just 1-8 on the season.

