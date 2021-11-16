Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been detained following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened at Shelby Drive and Tulane.
The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect was detained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
