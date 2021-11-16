Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been detained following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at Shelby Drive and Tulane.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect was detained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Shelby Drive and Tulane where they located a male victim that was shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical cond. One male has been detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.