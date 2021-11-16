Shooting under investigation near Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting near an elementary school where one man was shot.

Memphis Police Department says a man was found shot on Summer avenue across the street from Grahamwood Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. He is now in the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects are believed to be in a silver four-door sedan, according to MPD.

We have reached out to Shelby County Schools regarding the school’s lockdown status. The district sent the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident in the community of Grahamwood Elementary. Out of abundance of caution, the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while police responded. The matter was unrelated to the campus. The lockdown has been lifted.”

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-8528-CASH.

