New Orleans vaccine mandate to remain in place through Mardi Gras

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements will remain in place at bars and restaurants in New Orleans through the beginning of next year, according to a city spokesperson.

Communications Director Beau Tidwell said in a press conference Tuesday morning the mandate will remain through Mardi Gras at least.

The modified phase three restrictions went into effect on Oct. 27. Officials say COVID in Orleans Parish is spreading in a slow and controlled fashion.

Around 73% of all people eligible to get a vaccine in Orleans Parish have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 12 must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or negative PCR/antigen test within 72 hours to access restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms, stadiums, arenas, concert and music halls, ballrooms and reception halls, casinos, racetracks, indoor amusement facilities, and pool halls, bowling alleys, arcades, skating rinks, etc.

For a list of places to get tested or vaccinated, click here.

On Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana has dropped to its lowest level since the state started reporting the statistic.

