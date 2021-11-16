Millington murder suspect makes first appearance

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused Millington murderer faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Juston McKnight was arraigned and appointed a public defender. He is accused of shooting and killing 55-year-old Timothy Carver outside the Margaritas restaurant in Millington on November 12.

McKnight is due back in court on November 23.

