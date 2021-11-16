Advertise with Us
Millington murder suspect makes first appearance

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas(Millington Police Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused Millington murderer faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Juston McKnight was arraigned and appointed a public defender. He is accused of shooting and killing 55-year-old Timothy Carver outside the Margaritas restaurant in Millington on November 12.

McKnight is due back in court on November 23.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

