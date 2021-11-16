Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for missing baby

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing baby.

One-year-old Jacob Espino was last seen with his father, 34-year-old Jesus around 3 p.m. Tuesday on McEvers Circle near Park and Getwell.

Jacob’s mom told police Jesus was supposed to bring the baby home but never showed up.

She doesn’t believe Jacob is in immediate danger but police are still trying to find them.

Jacob was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts with blue writing on them; he has brown eyes and dark hair.

Jesus drives a 1999 white Dodge Durango.

Call Memphis police if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

Leadership Memphis is looking for 2022 Change Makers
Leadership Memphis is looking for 2022 Change Makers
Leadership Memphis is looking for 2022 Change Makers
Uptown residents speak against St. Jude's proposed 7-story parking garage
Uptown residents speak against St. Jude's proposed 7-story parking garage
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson. (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson