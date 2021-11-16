Memphis police searching for missing baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing baby.

One-year-old Jacob Espino was last seen with his father, 34-year-old Jesus around 3 p.m. Tuesday on McEvers Circle near Park and Getwell.

Jacob’s mom told police Jesus was supposed to bring the baby home but never showed up.

She doesn’t believe Jacob is in immediate danger but police are still trying to find them.

Jacob was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts with blue writing on them; he has brown eyes and dark hair.

Jesus drives a 1999 white Dodge Durango.

Call Memphis police if you have any information.

