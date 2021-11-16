Memphis mayor talks mental health with White House advisor, special guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is hosting a roundtable on mental health with an official from the White House and other special guests.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will be joined by Dr. Cameron Webb, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Asst. Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Aaliyah Samuel, Deputy Asst. Secretary, Local, State and National Engagement at the U.S. Department of Education and Theron Pride, Deputy Associate Attorney General.

