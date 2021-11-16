Advertise with Us
Memphis mayor talks mental health with White House advisor, special guests

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is hosting a roundtable on mental health with an official from the White House and other special guests.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will be joined by Dr. Cameron Webb, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Asst. Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Aaliyah Samuel, Deputy Asst. Secretary, Local, State and National Engagement at the U.S. Department of Education and Theron Pride, Deputy Associate Attorney General.

You can watch the roundtable in the player above.

This story will be updated.

