Memphis Botanic Garden to host two holiday concerts

Holiday Wonders at the Garden
Holiday Wonders at the Garden(Memphis Botanic Garden)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ‘TIS THE SEASON! The Memphis Botanic Garden announced Tuesday they will be hosting two holiday concerts in December.

Memphis Botanic Garden says there will be two indoor holiday concerts as part of its Holiday Wonders at the Garden schedule in 2021.

Scott Moore & the Memphis Symphony Big Band will perform on December 5 and John Angotti: Hope and Healing for Christmas will perform on December 19.

Both concerts start at 4 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

Season of Song Concerts are $20 per person and include Holiday Wonders at the Garden admission. Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds directly support the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Both concerts will be held rain or shine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

