Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Chickaway Place Apartments on East Red Oak Drive. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
