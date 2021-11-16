Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Chickaway Place Apartments on East Red Oak Drive. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Latest News

