Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Chickaway Place Apartments on East Red Oak Drive. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 237 East Red Oak where they located a male victim that was shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical cond. No suspect info. Investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 16, 2021

