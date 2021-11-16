Advertise with Us
Landers Center in Southaven to undergo $35M expansion
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Landers Center in Southaven will undergo a massive expansion.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved $35 million for an expansion that will include a convention center, full-service hotel, and free-standing restaurant on its grounds.

The approval passed in a 5-0 vote.

“The board of supervisors is very excited to partner with the DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau and City of Southaven to bring a much-needed addition to Landers Center,” said Mark Gardner, president of the DeSoto County board of supervisors. “This expansion will allow us to host large-scale conventions and trade shows, among other things, and has been a dream of ours since the start of the Landers Center project in the 1990s.”

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and will take approximately 24 months to complete.

