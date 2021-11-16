Landers Center in Southaven to undergo $35M expansion

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Landers Center in Southaven will undergo a massive expansion.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved $35 million for an expansion that will include a convention center, full-service hotel, and free-standing restaurant on its grounds.

The approval passed in a 5-0 vote.

“The board of supervisors is very excited to partner with the DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau and City of Southaven to bring a much-needed addition to Landers Center,” said Mark Gardner, president of the DeSoto County board of supervisors. “This expansion will allow us to host large-scale conventions and trade shows, among other things, and has been a dream of ours since the start of the Landers Center project in the 1990s.”

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and will take approximately 24 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.