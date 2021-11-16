Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Host a shelter pet this Thanksgiving

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Want a furry companion to share Thanksgiving with?

Make one shelter dog extra thankful by inviting them home with you for the holiday.

Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is offering Thanksgiving Sleepovers for 16 dogs looking for a Thanksgiving getaway for the holiday.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch talked with MAS Director Alexis Pugh at the digital desk about how events like these benefit the dog, MAS, and the people who host the sleepover.

Those interested can sign up to pick up a shelter dog either Saturday, November 20 or Sunday, November 21 to treat them to wonderful Thanksgiving week at home and then return them the following weekend.

Sleepovers are free, and MAS will even send you home with any supplies you may need.

Click here to sign up for a pickup slot.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday

Latest News

Host a shelter pet this Thanksgiving
Pancho's cheese dip
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor
Holiday Wonders at the Garden
Memphis Botanic Garden to host two holiday concerts
Jacob and Jesus Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby