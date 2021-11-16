Host a shelter pet this Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Want a furry companion to share Thanksgiving with?

Make one shelter dog extra thankful by inviting them home with you for the holiday.

Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is offering Thanksgiving Sleepovers for 16 dogs looking for a Thanksgiving getaway for the holiday.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch talked with MAS Director Alexis Pugh at the digital desk about how events like these benefit the dog, MAS, and the people who host the sleepover.

Those interested can sign up to pick up a shelter dog either Saturday, November 20 or Sunday, November 21 to treat them to wonderful Thanksgiving week at home and then return them the following weekend.

Sleepovers are free, and MAS will even send you home with any supplies you may need.

Click here to sign up for a pickup slot.

