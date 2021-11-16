Grizzlies bounce back by roasting Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A three-game losing streak does not a disaster make in the long 82 grinds of an NBA season. But, back-to-back losses to the worst teams in the league just might be reason to panic if your a Memphis Grizzlies fan.

The Griz hosted Houston Monday night. The Rockets just 1-12 on the season.

Memphis hit the court at FedExForum under .500 for the first time this season at 6-7. An 11 point loss at the lowly Pelicans over the weekend still stinging in everybody’s craw.

The Rockets are young and explosive, with players like No. 2 overall draft pick Jalen Green, who said he would’ve signed with the Memphis Tigers had he not opted for straight cash homie out of high school with the G-League.

Green with 15 for the Rockets.

But the Grizzlies put six players in double figures, led by Ja Morant with 22.

He also had six rebounds and six assists in just 25 minutes.

Jeran Jackson Jr. dominated inside and out with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Dillon Brooks was another strong effort in his third game back from injury with 16 points.

The Grizzlies with 14 steals, nine players at least one theft and 70 points in the paint.

Griz wins a big final score of 136-102.

The Grizzlies, now 7-7, next host the LA Clippers Thursday night at FedExForum.

